Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

