Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PANL stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

