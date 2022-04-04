Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

