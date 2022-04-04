Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.72.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 0.27%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 102,738 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 91,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 87,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
