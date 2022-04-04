Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $267.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.40.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $160.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.79. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $255.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

