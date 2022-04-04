Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

