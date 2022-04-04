StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

