Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

