TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $721.94.

NYSE:TDG opened at $667.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.30.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

