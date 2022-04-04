Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) PT Lowered to $6.00

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s previous close.
Kubient stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.58. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Kubient had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 375.79%.
About Kubient (Get Rating)
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
