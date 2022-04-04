FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.14 million and $5.96 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004950 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 818,119,420 coins and its circulating supply is 485,702,468 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

