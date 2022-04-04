22,028 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Progressive by 31.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $117.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

