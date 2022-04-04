Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

