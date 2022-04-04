Timken (NYSE:TKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of TKR opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. Timken has a 12-month low of $59.12 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,970,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,807,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

