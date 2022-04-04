Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE TISI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. Team has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $112.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Caliel purchased 20,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 25,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $97,153. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 268,029 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 687,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Team by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

