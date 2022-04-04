Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE TISI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. Team has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $112.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.15.
In other news, Chairman Michael J. Caliel purchased 20,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 25,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $97,153. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Team Company Profile (Get Rating)
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
