Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

