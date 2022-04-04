Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51.
In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.