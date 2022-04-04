Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $62,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after buying an additional 418,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

