StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,799 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $21,971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 688,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.