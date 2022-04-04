Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,421.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,198.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,226.39. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 97 shares of company stock worth $115,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $205,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $216,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $2,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

