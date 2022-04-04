State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,696,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

NYSE LSI opened at $144.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.06 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.14.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

