1,359 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $146.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.88. The company has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

