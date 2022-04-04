26,490 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $139.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.55. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $141.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.