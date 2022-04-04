Smith Anglin Financial LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $72.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

