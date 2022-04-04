Sfmg LLC Invests $264,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 558,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $146.99 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

