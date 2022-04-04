StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

HFWA stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $873.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.65. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

