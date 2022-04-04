Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 149.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 124.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 212.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hooker Furnishings (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.