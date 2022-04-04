Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ HOFT opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 39.80%.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
