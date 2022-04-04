StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $300.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

