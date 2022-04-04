Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.
Hub Group stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $87.21.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hub Group by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
