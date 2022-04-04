Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Hub Group stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hub Group by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

