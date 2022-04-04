Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day moving average is $361.92. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

