Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW opened at $548.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

