Graypoint LLC Sells 471 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,012 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vontier by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Vontier by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 96,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Several analysts have commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.