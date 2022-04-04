Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.