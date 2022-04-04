Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,652 ($47.84).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.81) to GBX 3,750 ($49.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.91), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($174,610.48).

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,218 ($42.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,201.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,442.46. The firm has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,674 ($35.03) and a one year high of GBX 3,913 ($51.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

