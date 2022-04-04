BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 442,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

