StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 341,472 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,914,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

