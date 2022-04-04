Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

