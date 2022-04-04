Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,874,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,045,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

