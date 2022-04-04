Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $954.62.

NYSE:DEO opened at $205.13 on Thursday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $167.53 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

