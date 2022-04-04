Keel Point LLC Purchases 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,367.83 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,313.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,358.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

