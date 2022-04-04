Keel Point LLC Sells 7,523 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.36 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.27 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.