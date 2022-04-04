Sfmg LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in International Business Machines by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in International Business Machines by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 944,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $130.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

