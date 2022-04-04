Keel Point LLC Buys 389 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.