Keel Point LLC Has $456,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

NYSE:MCD opened at $247.88 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

