3,020 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in 3M by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Shares of MMM opened at $149.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.31. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

