Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.71.
CZR stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,118,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
