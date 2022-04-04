California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

CWT opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,432,000 after acquiring an additional 625,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,377,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth about $10,697,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

