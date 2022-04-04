Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 110.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

