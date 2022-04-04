Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $790.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $660.00 to $790.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,084.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $900.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $958.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

