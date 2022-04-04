Keel Point LLC Has $740,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.49 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

