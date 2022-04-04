Keel Point LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $458.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

